Construction works are finally moving at a decent pace as the Orihuela Costa Emergency Centre begins to take shape.

AFTER an uncertain future for works on the site following the Covid-19 health crisis, the Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, was thankful to those involved for “the work carried out by the Councillor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, to all the municipal technicians who are working on these dates, as well as to the Doalco company”, at the same time he wished that “all the works could be completed on the date indicated to make this Emergency Centre available to the public as soon as possible”.

The works began at the beginning of June with the contract being awarded to the Doalco company, which was decided by the Governing Board in March. Upon approval of the contract awarded, an execution period of 6 months was set and works are expected to finish at the beginning of 2021.

The Councillor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, reported, “now we are working on the specifications to provide the necessary furniture to this space that needs about €70,000 to be equipped after its tender and thus be able to start its activity as soon as possible”.

Aside from the impact of Covid-19, works have taken longer than expected due to the original plan that the Generalitat Valenciana were going to oversee the project, however, it was eventually transferred to the Orihuela City Council, to speed up the process.

“We trust that the Generalitat Valenciana will support us with emergency services to provide this Emergency Centre properly and in the best possible way in order to provide the best service to our neighbours” explained Mayor Bascuñana.

