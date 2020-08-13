From loved to loathed

Isn’t it about time we cut Harry and Meghan some slack?

If we don’t agree with what they are doing then just leave them alone. As a young couple with many advisors surely thy have all the interference they need.

Maybe they just want to do their own thing and create their own lives as many young couples do.

Also, if you have an inheritance from our Mother, Father, wealthy Granny, why should they not accept their generosity?

In the beginning, it was the stuff of fairytales, a girl from a far-off land meets a handsome foreign prince and falls deeply in love. After a whirlwind romance they marry…however, the evil press is intent on destroying them.

Sure, Meghan came from a dysfunctional family who she has had problems with and is estranged from. Are the Royal family normal? I think not.

Surely the world now is not so judgemental as the people in those fairytales? A Prince cannot marry an entertainer, a girl from a troubled family, with less money or even… a different colour of skin?

Have we not progressed as a people to celebrate diversity, to applaud the underdog, to believe in true love?

Any man would protect his wife and lash out against those who tried to belittle her, hurt her or bad mouth her. why should that mean that he is under the thumb or less of a man? Surely that makes him more of a man?

Let the couple move to California if that is what they wish, they are doing you no harm.

If you wish to see the back of them and only have bad to speak of them now here is your chance to rid yourself of the energy it takes you to feel so angry or jealous or hard done by.