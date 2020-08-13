Non-compliance fines up threefold after police controls are stepped up

THE number of people fined for non-compliance of health measures in Villajoyosa has tripled this month compared to July as police controls are stepped up.

BY the end of last month, six people had been sanctioned for failing to wear a mask or social distance. But already, 19 fines have been actioned, according to councillor for Public Safety, Isabel Perona.

She said in a statement: “The actions of our officers and the increase in sanctions certify that there has been a general relaxation of the population over time with respect to the use of preventive means to avoid the transmission of the virus.”

She reiterated the need for “the commitment of all” and appealed “for social responsibility.”

Police, in collaboration with Civil Protection staff, are controlling parks, promenades and terraces in bars, restaurants and pubs in the town, ensuring that shops comply with all distance, safety and hygiene measures, that the number of tables has not been increased to compensate for the 75 per cent capacity of the establishment, and that their customers comply with these prevention measures.

With regard to the beaches, the Local Police officers and the UDROPOL air surveillance unit are working closely with the Generalitat’s beach assistants, as well as with the Beach Inspector and lifeguards, to enforce compliance with the Safe Beaches of the Valencia Region regulations.

“The control of beaches has not generated incidents since their opening on June 1. On some occasions, access has been closed on some of our smaller beaches due to capacity limits, something that is normal given the summer season, but the usual tone is compliance with regulations and the absence of incidents on the beaches,” added Perona.

Meanwhile, the Police HQ has given “express service orders” for the inspection and surveillance of popular meeting areas for young people, such as parks, enclosures, squares, leisure facilities and nightlife establishments, “as this age group concentrates the largest number of positive cases detected in the town.”

