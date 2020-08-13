Mallorca restaurant takings way down on last year

THE Mallorca small and medium-sized business association says takings for the islands’ restaurants are way down on last year.

In a statement published this week, the president of the restaurant business arm of the PIMEM association, Eugenia Cusi, reported that 15 per cent of Mallorca’s dining establishments had not opened at all in July, that those which are open for business are at just 65 per cent, while the money coming in is 51 per cent less than last year.

Cusi pointed out these “bad figures” are for high season, and therefore the “best time” of the year for Mallorca’s restaurant sector.

The months ahead could therefore be “dramatic” for the sector, she warned.

The PIMEM statement also accused the Spanish government of a “lack of sensitivity to the economic reality of the Balearics.”

The association said it supports the Social Dialogue Board, but called for specifics on the help for the sector which is “based on seasonality.”

Cusi expressed the view that the board is “insufficient in the face of the Balearics’ economic situation”, and asked for “measures adapted to the reality of our archipelago.”

PIEIM further maintained that ERTE temporary suspensions of job contracts should be extended until Easter.