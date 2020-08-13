Los Gallardos fiesta plans cancelled over Covid-19 concerns

LOS Gallardos council has cancelled plans for the Alfaix fiesta and the municipality’s theatre week over concerns about a recent rise in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Almeria.

A notification in the name of Los Gallardos Mayor Miguel Reyes Martin published on the local authority’s Facebook page said that given the current Covid-19 situation, “and in view of the evolution of outbreaks in neighbouring villages and the rest of the province”, the council had felt obliged to suspend the fiestas in honour of Saint Archangel Michael planned for the end of September in Alfaix “as a preventative measure.”

The notification said the administration had also decided to postpone the Theatre Cultural Week, also scheduled for September, “until the current situation stablises.”

The statement goes on to call on Los Gallardos residents to “continue with the same responsibility shown until now”, as well as to remain calm and to not let down their guard.

“It is very important to follow the health recommendations”, the council stresses, reminding the population to wear face masks, social distance, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings.