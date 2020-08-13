Lets eat ourselves happy

THERE is a real movement toward mindfulness and holistic approaches in our culture right now since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but can we really eat ourselves happy?

Research has shown the most support for two diets in helping mental health for sufferers of anxiety and depression: the Mediterranean diet, which emphasises more healthy fats, and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which focuses on reducing sugar.

The Mediterranean diet is more about what you’re adding in — fresh fruits and vegetables, protein-rich legumes, fatty fish and olive oil (high in omega-3s). Alternatively, the DASH diet is about what you’re taking out, namely sugar.

Try the Mediterranean diet:

Embrace whole grains and legumes

Fill up with fresh fruit and veggies

Swap red meat for fatty fish like salmon

Add healthy fats like raw nuts, avocados and olive oil

Tasty food that makes you happy – the perfect diet

