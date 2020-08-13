Jail time for the Anti-Masker who Spat on a Police Officer in Spain’s Murcia

A JUDGE in Spain’s Murcia has sentenced the Covidiot who spat in a police officer’s face to four months in jail. The stubborn man turned violent after the police asked him to put his mask on, as this is now mandatory by law in Murcia.

The 46-year-old man has ultimately been convicted for attack on an officer of authority as well as for not wearing a mask whilst walking through the Ronda de Garay area in Murcia. He was with two other men who also refused to wear a mask.

The anti-masker has been identified as a Polish native, who refused and attacked the officers after they requested that he put his mask on. Thankfully, no officers were hurt in the process. During the trial, the defendant acknowledged these facts and admitted the penalty that he was awarded.

The issue of non-compliance with masks has been notable, although a majority of the population has agreed to follow these new laws. Some of the reactions in regard to this specific case have been rather negative, many of which suggest expelling the Pole back to Poland for refusing to comply with the laws in Spain.

Others show support for this man’s decision and agree that there is no plausible explanation for the Spanish Executive to demand people wear masks. Many argue that first people will be forced to wear masks, and this will then turn into mandatory vaccines.