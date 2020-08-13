Italy: Latest Country to Toughen Restrictions for Travellers Returning from Spain

THE list of countries recommending against Spain keeps getting longer and longer. Italy has now joined the list of countries that have tightened controls on travellers from Spain in the face of outbreaks of coronavirus that are taking place.

In order to enter Italy, it will require negative PCR from all those who arrive, although the measure only applies in the Emilia Remaña region for the moment, in the north of the country, the Conte government is considering the option of expanding it to the entire territory.

“The risk must be minimised, with all the instruments that we have at our disposal, including reinforced controls at the borders,” explained the Italian Secretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri. In addition, the tests will have to be done within 24 hours of arrival.

Italy now joins other countries such as Greece or Belgium, which have imposed these type of measures on Spain. Most of the Schengen zone states already have applied these restrictions and controls since Spain is currently the most affected by the Covid-19 outbreaks.

Italy registered six Covid deaths on Tuesday in the last 24 hours and confirmed a new increase in the number of new infections, 412, a figure higher than the previous day, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. In the country, a total of 251,237 individuals have been infected since the health crisis began, on February 21, with the first local cases being detected in the northern region of Lombardy.