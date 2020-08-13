How iGaming Created Synergy between Technology and Promotions

Promotions and special offers have become more and more commonplace across several sectors. Most recently, we’ve seen travel companies put up massive offers of up to 65 percent off of holiday packages to Spain and Portugal, and yet, the promotions were almost to be expected in the current climate of business. Technology has helped to make businesses and brands incredibly accessible. Still, in doing so, the online space has made most sectors more competitive than ever, resulting in businesses turning to tried and trusted methods of promotion.

Using their own websites, web advertising, online publications, and email marketing, many brands have tried to make the most of the technology at hand to enhance their business’ standing and to bring in more customers. However, a distinct spectrum has become apparent, showcasing instances of companies going overboard and others not doing enough to utilise the opportunities granted by modern technology.

The extremes of overloading and neglecting

The sheer volume of information online has greatly cut potential customers’ attention spans, with there simply being too many attempts to grab attention that few end up commanding peoples’ finite attention. Furthermore, due to people very easily being able to access any brand in a sector that utilises the online space, brand loyalty appears to be vanishing. In order to win back these distracted customers, many industries have turned to raising the volume of their marketing – but doing too much will push people away. That said, with so many sectors heavily advertising sales and promotions with such frequency, a large percentage of the potential customer base has been cultivated to only seek-out brands which are perceived to be offering a product at a reduced cost. It was found that 45 percent of women surveyed wouldn’t venture into a shop unless there was a sale of 41 percent off or greater.

So, there is an argument to be made that if a company doesn’t run promotions and heavily market them, they’ll miss out on customer engagement. However, there’s a fine line between getting noticed and inducing marketing fatigue. In the UK, it was found that 27 percent of people would stop buying from a brand that sends them too many messages, with 10 percent saying that they would vent such frustrations on social media – potentially scaring off more customers.

On the flip side, several brands see the constant line of promotions as targeting a less-valuable, sale-seeking customer, and try to maintain their ‘premium’ persona by never or rarely presenting promotions on their products, such as with premium watches or collectibles. In the current space, however, customers are increasingly trained to wait for price reductions, even on luxury products, which has strong-armed some premium products into offering promotions to the dismay of their vaunted customers.

So, what’s the middle ground where presence and promotions meet favourably for brand and consumer?

Finding synergy between promotions and the available technology

Balance is key to everything, especially with promotions and subsequent marketing through technological means. In iGaming, for example, promotions and bonuses are widespread, and yet some brands have managed to make their line of promotions show that there are bonuses for customers but without drowning players with stacks of offer alerts.In online bingo, there’s the ever-present welcome offer to new players – which spans bingo games and top slots – as well as clearly shown promotions that are ongoing in a regularly-updated section of ‘Freebies & Loyalty’ at 888ladies. The welcome bonus is shown as the main attraction of the home page, but then there are the promotions like Daily Cashback, Daily Free Spins, Mystery Jackpot, and VIP rewards put behind a different, but clearly marked tab.

As these promotions are long-lasting, they can uphold their appeal on the site, and fewer ‘urgent’ emails need to be sent to alert users to the promotions. The platform’s hosting of ongoing and regularly updated promotions has cultured an audience that expects such bonuses and knows where to go to find them without much prompting from marketing.

It is also seen that the bingo platform uses its lines of promotions to help advertise its products from top-class providers. With free spins tied to games like Fluffy Favourites, users not only use promotions on the site’s best and most well-known products, but it also reaffirms that the platform features an offering that spans the very best on the market.

Angling online customers’ tendencies to suit the brand

Cyber Monday is a tech-driven sales season that spawned to extend the Black Friday season of promotions, Cyber Monday is heavily advertised, and people know to wait for the event. Image Source: UnsplashThe customer base of the online space has been cultured into expecting periods of money-off promotions. Cyber Monday is the prime example, with many people aiming for this window to buy expensive products – not necessarily costly brands – at a reduced price. While these heavily publicised, industry-spanning events help to drive customers, the volume of sellers involved now can see several get lost in the stampede. Some brands have, however, decided to utilise a similar strategy to 888ladies.

Amazon is the biggest name in eCommerce right now, with the convenience, range, and cost-effective subscription plan earning them millions of Prime customers across Europe. If there’s one thing that all Amazon customers know, it’s that there are always offers to be found under the ‘Today’s Deals’ section.

But the need to visit this section is further emphasised by the ‘Lightning Deals,’ which are limited-time reductions on a limited stock of items. It’s quite rare that any of the deals include top-brand, top-price items, but the lack of brand identification is offset by the regularity and incited urgency of the promotions. They’ve made it so that advertising the deals isn’t overly necessary, with people not wanting to miss out on potentially appealing deals.

With Nestlé, it’s a different situation. They market thousands of their own brands across nearly 200 countries, but each of their brands is well-known and often associated with quality. So they use aspects like free samples, money-off coupons, and value offers to promote the product in stores, but also advertise their website on their products, offering a way for customers to get discounts by buying their products directly online.

From the most extreme forms of constant email marketing, such as with sites like Groupon, to near-absent advertisement or use of promotions, there is a desirable middle ground to be found. In the online casino industry, cultivating an audience that expects offers, and then making them easily accessible for use on top products, has proven to create a sublime synergy which doesn’t need to rely on the aggressive use of digital marketing.