Ribera Salud, the managing group of the Torrevieja Health Department, have been very busy recently, and they now plan to improve the patient appointment system.

-- Advertisement --



AS previously reported, the Ribera Salud group are currently planning on building a multipurpose sports medicine and social centre set to be annexed to the new health centre being built in Orihuela Costa.

In what is set to be a busy time for the group, the improvements they are overseeing with the appointment system will considerably reduce response times, allowing for a faster and more efficient service. The telephone system has already been upgraded with the aim of improving patient care in the health centres, enabling individuals to better manage their medical and nursing appointments.

Response times will be considerably reduced with a faster and more efficient service.

The patient care lines have recently been improved with more staff in the hopes that this will streamline the handling of calls.

“We have supplemented our patient care teams with more staff, thus complementing the existing system. This measure will considerably reduce our response times with a faster and more efficient service”, according to the Department’s Management.

Of course, in addition to this improved measure, Ribera Salud also has the YOsalud tool that allows members of the public to register with their medical centre online, enabling the booking of consultations without the need to go to health centres.

YOsalud allows the patient to access their health information from anywhere, avoiding unnecessary travel and interacting with healthcare professionals directly and quickly.

It is also an important tool for healthcare staff, as it achieves better and greater control of patients, especially those with chronic conditions.

The app is available on the front page of the Torrevieja Hospital website at: www.torrevieja-salud.com.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.