EasyJet and Jet2 Continue to Cancel Flights to Spain Up to Late September Bringing Uncertainty to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

The COVID crisis is far from over, although we have made some progress in understanding the virus itself and adapting our ways to prevent the transmission. Travelling in times of the coronavirus has been strange, to say the least, as the tourism and aviation industry has been heavily hindered by the pandemic.

After a near-standstill for months, the summer months brought a beacon of hope to failing business on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca. Many experts believed that the coronavirus would weaken during the months of summer, however, it shows no signs of slowing down.

The increase in outbreaks across various regions has caused other countries to blacklist Spain and remove it from their portfolio of ‘safe travel’ destinations. Many countries have imposed a quarantine or mandatory PCR test for travellers coming from Spain. This uncertainty has also caused chaos for the travel industry and now flights are being cancelled once again.

Some passengers have even had their flights cancelled by Jet2 and EasyJet for bookings in late September. Since Boris Johnson imposed the 14-day quarantine for travellers returning from Spain, there have been many cancelled flights and re-scheduled holidays. Instead, people are opting for the ‘safer option’ and vacationing in countries like Greece or even choosing to have a’ staycation’ in the UK. Tourism is vital to the businesses on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca so the fact that flights are being cancelled so far in advance is rather worrying.