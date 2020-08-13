Cuevas del Almanzora typography workshops make creative impression

TYPOGRAPHY workshops in Cuevas del Almanzora made a highly creative impression on those taking part as was evident in the beautiful work they produced.

The three weekend workshops in the art of and technique of arranging letters and text were orgnanised by the Emilio Sdun Legacy cultural association with the collaboration of Cuevas council, and with Eva Mengual of La Seiscuatro as teacher.

The cultural association was set up to promote the work of the German artist, who lived and worked in Los Guiraos in Cuevas for many years before his death some five years ago, producing unique and exclusive publications.

The workshops were the association’s first organised activities, and aimed to introduce the participants to Sdun’s work and to using wood and lead for artistic printing.

Each four-hour introduction to typography session began with a brief talk about the composition of Sdun’s work and some of the most common terminology in the world of printing. Participants then had to come up a work on which they played with typography to create a palindrome, or a word or sentence which reads the same backwards and forwards, and experiment with different materials for the backgrounds.

The results were surprising and eye-catching.