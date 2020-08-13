An establishment on Torrevieja’s ‘golden mile’ has been forced to close due to one of its staff testing positive for Covid-19, a representative for the 100 Montaditos chain announced.

-- Advertisement --



THE announcement came on the heels of “hoaxes and bad disclosures about the situation of our premises” according to a representative from the establishment.

The franchise, located on Calle Ramón Gallud, have asked the rest of their staff to quarantine themselves at home and have ensured they have taken all the appropriate measures through the guidance of the health authorities, consultants and occupational risks, “taking extreme measures of disinfection and precaution in the premises.”

The establishment also voiced their appreciation to the “calls we received and the encouragement and the expressions of affection that are many, we feel fortunate and supported by all of you.”

Those in charge of the food establishment hope to return “as soon as possible” although they admit that it is a “complicated situation”, adding “we will get out of it and we will be together again.”

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.