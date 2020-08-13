Costa Almeria Covid-19 cases climb to new daily high

JUST one day after the Almeria authorities and security forces held a meeting to look at how best to deal with the recent upsurge Covid-19 cases the number of people testing positive in the province climbed to a new daily high.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families regional ministry reported 128 new cases over the previous 24 hours on Thursday morning.

This is the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, beating the previous record registered last Saturday by 14.

The figures also show there has been a coronavirus-related death in Nijar, bringing the total loss of lives to the virus in Almeria to 56.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in provincial hospitals has increased by nine since Wednesday.

Also since yesterday a further 13 people have recovered from the virus.

Half of the 128 new cases are in the Poniente region, with El Ejido accounting for 28 and Roquetas 23.

Another 31 of those testing positive over the last 24 hours are in Almeria city and 13 are in Nijar.

In the Levante-Upper Almanzora health district, Pulpi has seven new cases, Mojacar four, Huercal-Overa and Vera two apiece, and Olula de Rio and Garrucha one each.