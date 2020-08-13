Costa Almeria airport passenger numbers plummet

ALMERIA registered the biggest drop in passenger numbers over the first seven months of the year of any airport in Andalucia.

Figures from the AENA public company which manages Spain’s airports show a total of 116,543 passengers went through the provincial airport between the beginning of January and the end of July, nearly 80 per cent less than in the same period of 2019.

-- Advertisement --



This compares with an average decrease of just under 69 per cent for the whole region.

The number of flights which went in and out of Almeria airport over the seven-month period was down by just under 59 per cent, at 2,833.

The fall in operations for the whole of Andalucia was 53.4 per cent.

Throughout the more than three months of the national State of Alarm Almeria had virtually no national or international flights.