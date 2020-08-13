Canary Islands Becomes Second Region to Ban Smoking with other Spanish Cities to Follow

After at least 28 outbreaks of coronavirus, Spain’s Canary Islands have Banned smoking in public places and introduced other restrictions from Friday 14.

-- Advertisement --



Health officials have reported that the latest outbreaks were caused by family gatherings and nightlife behaviour. After multiple tests were conducted, 268 people came back positive using PCR, while another 745 people that had been in close contact with these confirmed cases are being closely monitored.

Apart from the smoking ban, which includes electronic vapours, the Canary Islands today have also made the use of face masks obligatory in public places. Family gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 10 people and nightlife venues will only be able to open their outdoor areas for customers eating and sat at tables.

The Galician Official Gazette that sets out the restrictions says that, quote:

“The consumption of tobacco or electronic cigarettes in public spaces and open-air areas, including sidewalk cafés, can exclude the obligatory use of face masks, exclusively during the aforementioned consumption, provided that, taking into account the possible presence of people and the dimensions of the place in question, a distance of two meters with other people can be guaranteed at all times.”

Valencia, Cantabria, Asturias, Navarre and Madrid are also considering the measure, while the Canary Islands became the second region after Galicia to confirm such a restriction, which will come into force tomorrow, Friday 14.