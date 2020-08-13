BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake Magnitude 3 Tremor Rocks English Channel Coastline

A magnitude-3 earthquake has hit the English Channel close to the Sussex coastline.

THE tremor was detected in the sea this morning around 30 miles from Eastbourne and the vibrations were felt by people nearby.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which provides alerts on earthquake activity in Europe, the tremor was registered as 3.0 on the Richter scale, the Richer scale is used worldwide to measure the power of earthquakes.

Earthquake reporting site EMSC-CSEM said the earthquake had happened at a depth of seven kilometres. Sussex was affected by an earthquake last year, when a tremor measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Gatwick on May 4.

Some local people took to social media to discuss their reactions, with one saying on Facebook that she heard “a rumble” at the time.

Several people in Sussex said they had felt the tremor. One Twitter user from Ifield Wood in Crawley, said: “As if I’m saying I’ve just been woken up by an earthquake again. What is happening?”