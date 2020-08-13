Benitachell digs its heels in

BENITACHELL’s health centre now opens for three days a week following town hall complaints.

Before Covid-19 it was open for five days but this was then cut to two.

“Even three days aren’t enough,” municipal sources said, pointing out that the centre no longer has a paediatrician and parents must take children to neighbouring Teulada.

“Not only do we want a paediatrician back in Benitachell, we also want an increase in the days it opens, which were few enough before,” a town hall statement declared.

Benitachell’s mayor Miguel Angel Garcia, Health councillor Isa Garrido and Teulada-Moraira mayor, Rosa Vila, recently spoke via video link to Antonio Barcelo, Marina Salud’s primary care director.

Benitachell’s population increases during the summer, they explained, and many residents are elderly, needing extra care. Telephone attention was also inadequate, they said.

Marina Salud, the outsourced private company that provides Marina Alta’s health care, initially refused to make any changes but finally relented and added an extra day.

The centre is now open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 am until 3 pm.