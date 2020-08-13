BENI BURNS: Hundreds Evacuated from Hotel on Spain’s Costa Blanca as Resort Lights Up in Flames

HUNDREDS have been evacuated from a hotel on Spain’s Costa Blanca as the resort was lit up in flames. Several witnesses recorded the large column of smoke and the flames that started from the car park of a hotel in Benicássim, in Costa Blanca’s Castellon, which caught fire yesterday at noon.

In some of the videos which have been filmed closer to the car park, you can hear several explosions of cars burning. The fire forced the 260 guests of the establishment to be evacuated and two men were taken to hospital to be treated for excessive smoke inhalation.

The firefighters continue to assist with the ventilation issues and according to the Provincial Consortium, the fire was first declared active at 2.00pm. It broke out on ​​the ground floor, next to the hotel cafeteria and developed into a large column of black smoke.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre has reported that two men, one aged 20 and the other 55, have been transferred to the General Hospital for smoke inhalation. Eight fire crews have been mobilised to help with the extinguishing work, six from the Plana Alta, Baix Maestrat and Plana Baixa parks as well as two reinforcement crews from the Castelló Firefighters.

According to the firefighters, the large column of smoke caused by the fire caused panic amongst beach-goers and could be seen from different points of the town. A dining room just above the car park was also affected, as its beams are giving way and could collapse because of the heat.