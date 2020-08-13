All aboard in Teulada

FOUR years after Line 9’s Calpe-Denia section was closed on safety grounds, Teulada station has reopened.

Onward journeys to Denia or stations in-between must still be completed by a bus put on by rail operator FGV, but Line 9 is now operative between Teulada and Benidorm.

As with all public transport, masks must be worn, with social distancing observed as far as possible.

FGV renovated 11 kilometres of track between the stations, installed the latest signalling and security systems while overhauling the Ferrandet and Quisi viaducts at cost of €17 million.

All that remains now for the line to reopen is completing what FGV admits is a “complex” section between Teulada and Gata and the relatively problem-free Gata-Denia link.

Work is currently underway between Gata and Denia and is due to begin later this month on the Teulada-Gata section.

Both sections will cost an estimated €34 million to finish.