Watch the Videos: Storms Wreak Devastation in Sevilla, Spain Leaving one Injured with Lightning Burns

THE residents of Estepa (Sevilla), were hit by storms and hail that travelled across Spain yesterday. The force of the water knocked down several walls and cars smashed into other cars as they floated through the streets of the town.

Torrential rain with hailstones and thunderstorms rained down on the town of Estepa causing severe flooding and devastating damage to properties and vehicles. One local garage said it will take weeks to clean the cars and vans out of mud and workers will struggle for transport until it’s all been sorted out. According to reports the town received three months of rain in 20 minutes! Video credit: Twitter

Mud slides present another problem as emergency services struggled today with a mass clean up of the town. Thousands of tons have to be shovelled onto lorries and taken to a local landfill. For now, losses in homes and businesses is impossible to calculate, but is estimated to run into the millions of euros.

Brutales las imágenes que ha dejado la tormenta en Estepa pic.twitter.com/LdNq4EmbBR

— José Manuel Salguero (@salguero_tv) August 11, 2020

The Emergencies 112 service reported they received calls warning of flooding in the streets of San Fernando, Toril and Avenida de Andalucía. Tow trucks and heavy equipment was provided to pull the hundreds of cars that been carried away by the rain. They also responded to a 43-year-old man who had been struck by lightning. The man is recovering in hospital but doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery.