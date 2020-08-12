Warehouse rave closed down

IN the early hours of Wednesday August 12, Local Police in Malaga carried out an eviction of a warehouse being used for an illegal rave.

The event for which tickets had been sold, a DJ hired and premises rented, was shut down at approximately 4am in the El Viso industrial estate. The event was being held without the mandatory sanitary measures and exceeded the allowed capacity, with around 60 party goers all without masks.

It took four units from the Local Police force to gain access to the property after organisers barricaded themselves inside. Upon entry officers searched the premises finding a significant volume of alcoholic beverages and narcotic substances including cocaine and marijuana.

