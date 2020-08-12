Two Narcos Busted Bringing Hundreds of Kilos of Drugs onto Shores of Spain’s Costa del Sol

Two narcos have been busted and arrested on the shores of Costa del Sol for brining hundreds of kilos of drugs into Spain. According to Guardia Civil sources, the two men were caught brining in 600 kilos hashish.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday night in the Playazo beach in Nerja. During this anti-drug operation, the police seized one vehicle and one boat, as well as the 600 kilos of hashish.

This is not the only successful police operation in the anti-drug department, as earlier this week in Estepona, the police successfully intervened in a high-stakes cocaine deal. This deal between two drug parties was made known to the police thanks to a citizen ‘tip-off’. The amount seized during this deal would have had a combined street value of over €75,000.

The mission to stifle crime on the Costa del Sol is always ongoing, even during the health crisis, as criminals try to come up with inventive new ways of conducting their business. Police have tried to crack down on the Costa del Crime, yet gangs still find a way to bypass their authority.