“The situation may get out of control” – One of the World’s Most Important Biologists Sends a Serious Warning to Spain

One of the most important biologists in the world has warned that the situation in Spain could soon spiral out of control.

THE director of the Institute of Global Health and Emerging Pathogens of the Hospital Monte Sinaí (New York), Adolfo García Sastre, and one of the most important biologists in the world, has agreed with Fernando Simón that it still cannot be said that Spain is in the second wave of coronavirus. But he has warned that cases are on the rise and the situation could soon spiral out of control.

The expert stressed that now there are more infections “and that is worrying. We must try to turn off these infections as soon as possible, but for that very fast diagnostic methods are needed, very fast people tracing methods and also that everyone complies with social distancing as much as possible,” he warned.

García Sastre said that the pandemic in Spain is increasing and has reiterated the importance of taking measures to be able to find the people who are infected, the contacts and to be able to extinguish these outbreaks. However, he has assured that he does not believe that “we can still talk about a second wave,” but has insisted that if the situation is not controlled better than so far, that a second wave can be reached.