Sweaty TOPLESS Brit’s Add Fear Of Coronavirus On Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca as business leaders call for it stop

As temperatures soar on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca sweaty Brit’s are causing fears over hygiene regulations amongst residents adhering to laws and regulations

Residents are concerned about “sweaty Brit’s” on Spain’s Costa’s and fear the unhygienic actions of not wearing a T-shirt at least in public places could cause a further spread of the deadly coronavirus as Spain tries to contain it.

Despite stiff regulations in Spain, regarding hygiene in public places, it appears that Brit’s are still failing to cover themselves up whilst sweating profusely whilst not following the Spanish who are taking matters far more seriously.

Social distancing is one of the most important factors, although Brit’s especially are being noted for taking not enough action and are even sitting in bars, restaurants as well as cafes topless, dripping in sweat in the midday and afternoon heat, on both Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca.

“It’s totally disgusting, it just shouldn’t be allowed, we are doing well here in Spain, far better than many other countries in containing numbers, businesses should think about allowing such actions because actions like this will take everyone down including themselves”

“At the same time, the Brit’s should show some respect – who on earth would want to sit in an establishment, such as a diner with sweat dripping from them,” said Bob Austin formerly from Detroit, now living on the Costa del Sol with his wife Anne.

“I will not go to any establishment that has people sitting around with no tops on, they should be wearing tops at all times in public places, you even see them with a mask on and no top! – the area needs to remain safe and visitors from the UK should be respecting that” he said.

Another upset resident on Spain’s Costa Blanca, Mike Thomas in Alicante had to say quite strongly: “The police should be arresting anyone not dressed correctly, that’s no social distancing, sitting supping ale on the bar terraces with no shirt on, we are fighting a virus here and it’s not going to help with these types taking such action, nobody wants to sit next to a sweaty Brit at the best of times, let alone now with this virus about”

“Spain is totally safe in most regions as we know, in Benidorm, just look as an example they are working so damn hard to protect the town and are few mindless idiots are ruining it for everybody and could make it much worse” Mr Thomas finished.

The Euro Weekly News spoke to businessman David McQueen, who has despite the lack of business for many establishments, taken on the spirit “to keep pushing on” and told us his observations as he recently opened a new grill house in Torrox 45 minutes away from Malaga where the fine establishment complies with the strictest regulations.

“Health and safety is paramount, at present when you visit us, we ask all customers to wait at the door, we have special feet wipes and matts and after full sanitization, we take the customers to their table, once sat they can remove their masks, but we insist they wear them at all times in the event of standing and moving from the table, such as using the toilet, every establishment needs to follow the strict regulations as we do”

“I’ve seen so many instances, of others not following correctly and yes even people topless in establishments” “We need to fight to protect Spain and our businesses” he finished.