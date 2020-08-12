Summer shaving scrub up

SUMMER is in full swing, and whilst there is nothing wrong with a little body hair, there’s something about wearing a breezy dress with silky smooth legs that makes you feel super confident. Frequent shaving can cause all sorts of problems though, including pesky ingrown hairs, rashes and razor burns.

Three simple ingredients come together to give you soft, glowing skin.

The scrub recipe below is wonderful for before and after shaving. Enjoy it on the tougher parts of your body – arms, legs, elbows, feet etc, but do avoid sensitive areas such as your face and areas that may be affected by acne.

Ingredients:

Granulated Sugar

Olive oil

Fresh Lemon

Method:

Make this scrub immediately before use, (it’s best not to make large batches and saving due to using fresh lemon.)

Put sugar in a small plastic bowl and add enough olive oil to saturate the sugar without excess oil floating over the sugar. Next quarter an entire fresh lemon and squeeze all the citrusy goodness into the mixture, give it a stir and you’re good to go.

For the actual exfoliation be sure to soak your skin in warm water in the bath or shower, then scrub thoroughly, rinse away scrub, shave with desired foam or gel and then scrub and rinse once more.

The Olive Oil will soften the surface of your skin leaving it glowing, the sugar will remove the dead skin without drying it out, unlike salt and the citric acid will aid with and inflammation from rashes.

A quick word of warning … The Olive Oil makes the tub slippery.

Olive Oil Scrub – Best made in small batches

Credit – Facebook