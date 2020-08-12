SUMMER drinking has risen in the streets of Cartagena with the police being forced to hand out big penalties.

Fifty-six penalties, which have mostly been given to young people, are said to be down to the venues closuring due to Covid-19, or the subsequent earlier closures since reopening.

The councillor for Public Roads and Citizen Security, Juan Pedro Torralba, stressed the importance of respecting the security measures decreed to prevent infections by Covid-19, “These actions can carry fines of up to €600. It is important to remember that drinking alcohol on public roads is an infringement of resident security law and, furthermore, it can jeopardise compliance with the sanitary measures recommended by Covid-19.”

The Local Police of Cartagena have recently filed nine complaints for alcohol consumption on public roads with sanctions also handed to venues that have failed to respect new closing time regulations.

During July and the beginning of August, 22 further complaints were processed for breaches of security measures in nightstands and terraces.

An increase in police is expected to be visible over the next few weeks after noticing a rise in the amount of young people in beach areas at night congregating to consume alcohol.

