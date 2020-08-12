Subsidies for efficient use of precious resource

TWO dozen municipalities in Alicante province will benefit from a grant scheme to support water cycle projects.

THE aim of the subsidies is to promote initiatives that improve efficiency in the use of water, in supply, sanitation and irrigation.

The second vice president and deputy for water cycle, Ana Serna said the council is “constantly working to develop actions that help save every drop of water through an efficient use of this precious resource”.

She also highlighted the importance of “assisting and supporting municipalities, especially the smallest ones, in this important task”.

Alicante province projects which will be worked on include the renovation of drinking water networks, the replacement of pipes, the replacement of collectors, the construction of drinking water tanks and the improvement of irrigation network infrastructure.