Strengthening tourism in Spain

THE national promotional campaign ‘Alegría de Verte’ continues, during the month of August on social networks with videos and images.

The Department of Tourism of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall has announced a promotion on the travel website minube.com “which aims to attract national tourism after the pandemic caused by COVID-19,” says the councillor from the area, Antonio José Martín.

-- Advertisement --



The actions will appear on the Rincon de la Victoria destination pages on minube.com, as well as on those of related and nearby destinations, and others visited by users related to the destination based on data from minube.

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, explained that it is “a new promotional action to regain the confidence of tourists as a result of the health crisis.” Salado has said that “Rincon de la Victoria offers proximity in terms of hospitality, both from its residents and from the area itself, it is surrounded by open spaces, and is a model of a friendly town.”

The Councillor for Tourism also pointed out that” during the month of August we reinforced the national promotional campaign ‘Alegría de Verte’ with the publication of videos and images of the area.” The campaign that began last June aims to strengthen the loyalty of tourism.