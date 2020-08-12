Spain Registers 1,690 New Cases of Covid-19 in the Last 24 Hours

Spain has posted its daily coronavirus figures for today that report 1,690 new infections- surpassing Germany’s total of 1,226 and the UK’s at 1,148 but France reported the highest number of cases with 2,524.

The region of Zaragoza has the highest number of infections with 190, while in Huesca up to Tuesday 80 were detected, in Teruel there were 35 cases reported.

Aragon has notified authorities of 314 new cases of coronavirus, a figure that is 156 less than on Monday, of which 190 are asymptomatic.

The Spanish Ministry of Health was notified by the community of Madrid of 654 new positives, confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, which is almost double the 324 notified yesterday, in addition to four deaths.

According to the ministry of health, there are a total of 329,784 cases of coronavirus in Spain and there have been 28,579 deaths, with 675 of the 950 outbreaks detected since the end of the state of the alarm are still active.

Andalusia so far has 22,946 accumulated cases of coronavirus (18,068 positives by PCR) as of today. The total number of deaths is 1,457. The number of people who have been discharged amount to 16,813 and those who have been in ICU’s total 803 people. Active cases of coronavirus in Andalusia are 4,676, a rise of 241 from yesterday.

Salvador Macip, an expert in health sciences at Catalonia’s Open University, told the AFP news agency the country was at a “critical moment, we are right at a point where things can get better or worse. This means we have to pull out all the stops to curb outbreaks before they become more serious,” he said.

The European Figures

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK have risen to the highest daily total since mid-June, breaching an official government threshold. Blaming a technical fault, ministers failed to publish data last night but the figure of 1,148 mysteriously appeared on a separate website.

Italy confirmed 411 new cases of the virus and also added Spanish arrivals in Northern Spain must now quarantine for 14 days. Portugal registered 120 new cases of coronavirus today. France leads with 2,524 new cases in just 24 hours, its highest daily rise since its lockdown was lifted in May.