Six arrested after violent street robbery

SIX people have been arrested after a man was attacked and robbed in Alicante during the early hours of this morning.

The 35-year-old victim’s money and mobile phone were taken during the assault, which left him with injuries to his cheekbones, knees and fingers.

-- Advertisement --



The arrested, all French, are aged between 23 and 29 years old, according to Alicante’s Department of Security. They face charges of robbery with violence and intimidation.

At around 5.40am, police officers carrying out a static control in Paseito Ramiro were approached by a member of the public alerting them to a ‘brawl’ nearby.

At the scene, officers found a male – the victim – lying on the ground, while several young people were running towards Virgen del Socorro and Alicante Castle.

National Police arrived and several patrols managed to quickly arrest all six suspects. One of them was carrying a mobile phone and more than €500 in cash – believed to be from the robbery.

The Lithuanian victim told officers several people had surrounded him before assaulting and robbing him.