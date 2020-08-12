Royal Navy’s Newest Vessel Stops Off in Gibraltar Prior to Joining NATO Forces in Mediterranean

HMS Trent
Presentation of the HMS Trent brew Credit: HMS Trent Twitter

THE Royal Navy’s most recently commissioned vessel HMS Trent sailed from Portsmouth on August 3 heading for Gibraltar to undertake a logistic support visit.

Prior to her departure, her crew celebrated her commissioning ceremony by opening a number of bottles of HMS Trent beer specially brewed by the Tollgate Brewery in Derbyshire.

The HMS Trent Beer
Credit: Twitter

Following her stop in Gibraltar Trent will join Operation Sea Guardian in the Mediterranean providing maritime security in the area.

The River-class patrol ship is designed for counter-piracy, anti-smuggling, fishery protection, border patrol, counter terrorism and maritime defence duties and will add her weight to NATO’s ongoing maritime security operation in the Mediterranean.





