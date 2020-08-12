Rojales robber arrested by Guardia Civil following 6 robberies in the area

A 33-year-old Spanish man was arrested after allegedly committing multiple robberies in Rojales.

THE Investigation Area of ​​the Guardia Civil of Almoradí, finally apprehended the man they believe to be the perpetrator of the robberies of five homes and a commercial premises.

The follow investigations into crimes that were committed during the quarantine phase of Covid-19.

The criminal activity of the man was ended after being recognised by police, thanks to the analysis of the recordings obtained from security cameras, located at a point near one of the robberies.

He was released and set to return before the judicial authority.

