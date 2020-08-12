Rojales robber arrested by Guardia Civil following 6 robberies in the area

A 33-year-old Spanish man was arrested after allegedly committing multiple robberies in Rojales.
THE Investigation Area of the Guardia Civil of Almoradí, finally apprehended the man they believe to be the perpetrator of the robberies of five homes and a commercial premises.
The follow investigations into crimes that were committed during the quarantine phase of Covid-19.
The criminal activity of the man was ended after being recognised by police, thanks to the analysis of the recordings obtained from security cameras, located at a point near one of the robberies.
He was released and set to return before the judicial authority.
