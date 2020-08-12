Quick work in Benidorm

BENIDORM town hall received a €30,494 grant for a new rapid charging station for electric vehicles.

The town hall’s Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate announced that the town hall will add just under €8,000 to the subsidy from the Valencian Institute for Business Competitiveness (IVACE).

Located in Avenida Villajoyosa, it has the same characteristics as the charging station that now operates in the Avenida de Europa, De Zarate revealed.

“At present, there are 12 charging stations distributed throughout the town and Benidorm is preparing, with every guarantee, to respond to the expanding use of electric vehicles,” the councillor said.

“We believe that the future lies in sustainability and will continue to apply for grants and also invest in increasing and improving services linked to sustainable transport.”

De Zarate also revealed that the new charging station would be able to charge an electric vehicle in just five minutes.