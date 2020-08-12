Exciting news for football fans in Guardamar as more details have been released about their new club.

IT has been revealed by the Guardamar City Council that a potential collaboration between the Guardamar Business Association and new club, Guardamar Soccer CD, could be in the works.

The new club, which will begin life in the Second Regional League, was formed by the Ortiz brothers, Juanma Ortiz, CF Intercity player, and his brother, Gregorio Ortiz.

In a meeting held with representatives from both the club and the Guardamar Business Association, talks were aimed at finding the best way to work together to support this new project.

Soccer CD will be hoping to gain the financial support of the GBA so they can begin life as a club on a positive note.

