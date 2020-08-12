Painting and poetry contest comes to an end

THE “Open Field Art” or “ Arte a campo abierto”, painting and poetry contest comes to a close Saturday August 15.

All poetry entries must be submitted via email to cultura@velezmalaga.es and paintings to – La Concejalía de Cultura del Ayuntamiento, Plaza de la Constitución, Edf El Pósito, Vélez-Málaga.

The contest which has been running since April 27 was initially due to end July 24 however, the contest was extended. Winners will be announced Saturday August 22 with cash prizes for both contests.

First prize of painting € 500 and second € 300

First prize of poetry € 400 and second € 200

Los Pepones 2020 – Open field art contest

Credit – Facebook