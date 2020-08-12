Motoclub annual rally cancelled

KOMANDO Amimoto Motoclub have cancelled the 2020 rally in Torremolinos due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The event due to run October 9, 10 and 11 in collaboration with Torremolinos town hall has been cancelled, however, they are currently looking into the possibility of a solidarity event for club members.

“We consider that health security measures are incompatible with holding this event in the way we would like to enjoy it,” they explained.

“Knowing that at this time the City Council’s efforts must focus on helping those most in need, we do not want to increase spending on events this year. Solidarity has always been present in the events organised by the Motoclub, therefore, in a year like this we prefer to focus our efforts on who is most lacking now”.

The rally attracts thousands from the area and overseas.

Credit – Torremolinos Ayuntamiento