Man injured in horrific traffic accident on the A-7 near Orihuela as two vehicles collide

By
Matthew Roscoe
-
0
HORRIFIC: Firefighters at the scene of a car crash on the A-7.  CREDIT: @BomberosDipuALC / Twitter

Firefighters had to rescue the driver of a van after he was trapped in the vehicle following a collision with a lorry.

TWO heavy duty vehicles and a rescue van with a sergeant, a corporal and six firefighters, arrived on the scene after being alerted to the accident.

A 30-year-old man was injured when the two vehicles collided, which occurred at around 06.34 on Wednesday August 12, before being rescued by firefighters and taken to the Vega Baja Hospital.

