Firefighters had to rescue the driver of a van after he was trapped in the vehicle following a collision with a lorry.

-- Advertisement --



TWO heavy duty vehicles and a rescue van with a sergeant, a corporal and six firefighters, arrived on the scene after being alerted to the accident.

A 30-year-old man was injured when the two vehicles collided, which occurred at around 06.34 on Wednesday August 12, before being rescued by firefighters and taken to the Vega Baja Hospital.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.