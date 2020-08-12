Local culture sector in Cartagena set for major cash injection

Cartagena City Council has made €100,000 available as they look to rejuvenate the culture sector of the port city.

42 PROJECTS developed by artists, associations, companies in the sector were selected and are set to be a part of the new programs developed by the Department of Culture.

96 applications had been submitted to take part in the new initiatives.

Delegate Councillor for Culture, Carlos Piñana commented, “From Culture we have selected 42 projects of the 96 that have been presented, where the quality of those selected surprised the evaluation committee, they are works of great quality and creativity that show the high level of artists, companies and associations of our city.”

The culture sector suffered during, and has following, the Covid-19 health crisis so the Cartagena Department of Culture has commissioned a series of exhibitions, record presentations, concerts, music cycles, photographic exhibitions, artistic installations as part of the regeneration process.

The selected projects will receive payment and billing will be done in two installments: 40% at the beginning of the execution of the project and 60% at its completion.

