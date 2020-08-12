Joining forces to fight upsurge in Costa Almeria Covid-19 cases

THE Almeria authorities are joining forces to fight an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the province in recent weeks.

Representatives of the Government Sub-delegation, the Junta de Andalucia, the Almeria provincial council, local authorities and the security forces met on Wednesday as a coordination committee to look how best to deal with the recent upsurge in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the province.

-- Advertisement --



On Wednesday alone the Junta’s Health department reported a daily rise in cases of 76 cases, while over the weekend the number went up by 214.

Speaking to press after the meeting, the Andalucia regional government’s provincial delegate Maribel Sanchez pointed out that approximately 96 per cent of the 1,100 active Covid-19 cases in Almeria are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, but made it very clear members of the public must not let down their guard.

She said all those attending the meeting had agreed on a coordinated, rigorous enforcement of compliance with health and safety measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus, referring to a “relaxation” on the part of the public in adhering to the regulations and guidelines.

Also agreed was intensifying inspections on public establishments, especially nightspots.

The Junta delegate urged the public to show “maximum responsibility” and socially distance, wear a face mask and keep hands clean.

“If we comply with the rules we can stop the virus”, she insisted.

The coordination committee will now meeting weekly, next Wednesday by videoconference, in order to monitor the pandemic situation and to take any necessary decisions.