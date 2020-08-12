Introducing Nordic sport to Spain

CLUB Running Playas de Torre del Mar aims to convert the town of Torre del Mar into the capital of the Nordic Walking.

They have planned a special event organised for this Sunday, August 16, aimed at those who want to learn about the sport.

-- Advertisement --



Participants will learn basic techniques of Nordic Walking, to allow them to take part in this sport that can be practised alone or with someone, on any surface, and at any time of the year.

The activity will begin at 8.30am from the roundabout of the Torre del Mar Lighthouse. Registration will be free and includes Nordic Walking poles, so that those who do not have any may use some loaned for the occasion.