Improved town links to Alicante-Elche Airport

MORE than a quarter of a million euros is being invested in a new roundabout from El Altet to Torrellano on the CV-849 which connects with Alicante-Elche Airport.

ALICANTE Provincial Council has budgeted €270.000 for the works which will connect the airport with the urban district of Elche.

There is currently an intersection with the local road that connects the airport with the centre of Torrellano.

Deputy for Contracting, Juan de Dios Navarro, said the project “will be carried out through a simplified open procedure” and assured the layout of the bike lane will be maintained.

He added: “The council will continue working to improve our roads, making them safer and more functional for a more comfortable and efficient mobility”.