HOUSE OF HORRORS: Landlord in Spain’s Costa Blanca Left Devastated After Criminals Turn ‘Family Home’ into Cannabis Farm

A landlord in Spain’s Costa Blanca, alongside the joint owner, has found herself in a heart-wrenching situation. What they thought was a lovely pair of tenants, ready to start a family, was in fact, a pair of criminals ready to start a cannabis farm.

Not only did they find the remains of a cannabis farm, but the landlord also saw that they had stolen bypass electricity and created extensive damages all across the house. The landlord, Amanda Lamb, was also left to clean all the filth, repair all the damages, and pay the immense water bill they had left behind.

The alleged culprits have been named and shamed as Radas Balkevicius and his partner Alicia Kelly O’Toole. Apparently, the two were given multiple chances to amend their wrongdoings and pay for the damages as well as clear their items of belonging out. In the images that Lamb has posted, you can see piles of clothing left behind along with a filthy kitchen and rooms that have been destroyed.

The terrible tenants have been contacted multiple times to address the state of the house after their tenancy but Lamb never received any replies. Now she hopes to warn other residents in Costa Blanca about the infamous duo and to ensure this travesty does not happen to anyone ever again.

According to Lamb, the “cherry on the cake” is that “Balkevicius” is also a “high-end burglar” who has allegedly burgled over 150 properties and admitted to a haul of £1.1 million in possessions of high value. Lamb also warns that the pair tend to roam around Mil Palmeras and Torre La Horadada.

Looking more closely into Balkevicius we can also reveal that he is a convicted felon who spent four years in prison after raiding homes all over London and Essex at the young age of 22. On New Year’s Eve of 2012, Balkevicius reportedly stole two Rolex watches, worth £13,000, £2,000 in cash and around £500 worth of electronic items.