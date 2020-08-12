Great Musicals and Modern Popular Music Free on the Costa del Sol

NEXT Sunday, August 16 at 9pm the Estepona Municipal Band (BME) will present a free concert in the Maestro Navarro Mollor Music Centre, located in the emblematic Plaza del Reloj.

This will be the eleventh season that the band has performed under the artistic direction of Maestro José Antonio López Camacho and there will be further Sunday concerts until the end of the month featuring a selection of much-loved music.

In what has now become a tradition, each of the concerts will end with the performance of the Estepona Hymn, with lyrics and music by the unforgettable Maestro Manuel Navarro Mollor.

This coming performance is comprised of a combination of modern popular music and themes from top musicals.

Highlights of the event include selections from Cabaret, Blue Tango, La La Land and Grease, as well as music by Abba, Andrea Bocelli and Luis Fonsi, with many of the numbers being played by the Municipal Band in public for the first time.