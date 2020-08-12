Football players secret “day off” to Spain sees football matches postponed in Scotland

Football player took secret trip to Spain causing scottish football matches to be suspended and fined by the police

Celtic football star Boli Bolingoli has been fined £480 after police officers knocked his door for breaking UK quarantine regulations for returning from Spain.

The footballer defied all the regulations to attempt a sceret trip to Spain but was nabbed by the law with Nicola Sturgeon threatning to shut down all Scottish football matches whilst Celtics mext two matches have been postponed.

-- Advertisement --



Celtic’s star left back returned straight back to trainning after a fleating visit to Spain on his “day off” flying out Monday last week and returning Tuesday and appeared in Sunday’s game against Kilmarnock.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “A 25-year-old man has today been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching quarantine regulations.

“The Chief Constable has made it consistently clear that we should all take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the spread of coronavirus”

He continued: “Throughout the response to the pandemic, the majority of the public followed the law and Scottish Government advice and it’s really important that we all continue to do so.

“Our officers will continue to explain the legislation and guidance but, for the minority who may choose to breach the regulations and risk the health of others, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action where appropriate.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has now warned that the SPFL is one breach away from being shown the red card and said she may be left with no choice but the halt the season.

The Ministers harsh warning comes as eight Aberdeen players are also in self-isolation after two tested positive for the virus following a city centre night out.