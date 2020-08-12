AFTER a long career as a dancer having performed in Scala Madrid, Scala Canarias, Casino de Beirut, Casino de Monte Carlo and Benidorm Palace, Vicente Renero set up his own International Dance Company.

He has created a number of exceptional shows based on Spanish Dance and Flamenco and the company’s latest creation Aire will be presented at the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola on Saturday September 19 and Sunday September 20.

This should be an exciting and colourful performance which captures the true essence of Flamenco and because of restrictions due to the pandemic, all tickets have to be booked by telephone only on 952 474542 between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

For your safety, full social distancing measures will be observed and masks will be obligatory in the auditorium.