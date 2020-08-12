Facebook post causes offence to Muslims who go on violent rampage in Bangalore as physiologist in Spain warns of its dangers

A Facebook post that offended Muslims starts a violent rampage that sees a police station attacked and the burning of a politician’s house leaving three dead as a physiologist in Spain warns of its dangers.

A MINIMUM of three people are dead in Bangalore overnight as a police station was attacked and a politician’s house and cars torched.

-- Advertisement --



A derogatory post about the Prophet Mohammed sparked the violence after the posting appeared on Facebook and the Muslims went on the rampage.

As the police force battled to quell the rioters with tear gas and batons, officers took the order to fire live rounds from their guns from the head of police as they became overpowered whilst rioters set alight cars in the street.

The head of the police commissioner Pant said: “The police had no escape and they had to resort to firing and three people have died as a result and that over 110 arrests were made for attacking the police.”

In the violence, created by the Facebook posting, 60 officers are known as injured after the riot as the Muslims hunted down a local politician’s son for making the posting.

The commissioner went on to reveal that the lawmaker’s son was also under arrest.

Facebook is yet to comment on the issue, although a leading psychologist in Spain, Julian Jenkins went on to say how he feels Facebook is becoming a danger to society all over the world including Spain.

“Facebook is getting out of control and I believe more of this type of reaction could happen anywhere in the world including Spain, Facebook especially is becoming a danger to society especially in smaller communities, such as expats, for instance, living here in Spain – you only have to study the expat groups in Spain to see the pointless posts and comments and the reactions.

“The truth is many people simply can’t behave themselves on the social media channels, especially Facebook, grown adults making silly remarks and getting into arguments behind their keyboards, the main issue is people don’t have the ability to debate without getting abusive, often lacking intelligence.

“There really is no need for it, if you can’t remain polite, get yourself off Facebook if you can’t respect people or behave – that won’t happen though of course, I see Facebook causing further issues just as in India yesterday.

“Facebook is now a tool for aggression, leading as demonstrated to violence if you are of an aggressive nature, you shouldn’t be on there, personally I think it’s going out of control.

“Three lie dead due to Facebook just today, I rest my case,” he finalised.