Experts from around the World have ‘Serious Safety Concerns’ with Russia’s Covid Vaccine Claims

EXPERTS from around the world are describing Russia’s new medicine as ‘less of a vaccine and more of a Molotov cocktail.’

Russia’s claim of a new coronavirus vaccine has been met with much scepticism and safety over concerns about the lack of proper trials and testing. As reported earlier this week by the EWN, Russia announced it had produced a world-beating vaccine that was ready to be administered to the population. These bold claims are now being questioned by some of the world’s top biologists and scientists.

Despite Putin’s assurances the drug has gone through all necessary safety tests and even been tested on his daughter, some health experts are still very uncomfortable with the speed at which it is being pushed through. Drug trials can sometimes take years, “even though the drug has been fast-tracked, it is still too soon to say a successful vaccine has been produced,” said a leading UK biologist.

The Russian President said the drug has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated, apparently, she did experience a slightly high temperature for a short time but is now fully ok. The problem is, according to scientists, is that there is no scientific evidence backing these claims that has been published.

Baylor College of Medicine scientist Peter Hotez warned failure from the Russians to carry out the necessary tests could “undermine” global efforts to seek a vaccine for the coronavirus, Dr Hotez said: “That the Russians may be skipping such measures and steps is what worries our community of vaccine scientists.

“If they get it wrong it could undermine the entire global enterprise.”