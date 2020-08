THE Valencian government is allocating €1.5 million to safeguard students and educational centre.

THE cash will be used to buy more than a 1.1 million reusable masks for students and to cover the cost of disinfecting facilities in the Valencia Community where tests were carried out in July.

Of the ‘emergency cash’ set aside, €892,000 will be spent on masks and €621,000 for intense cleaning of the educational centres.