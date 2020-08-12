Crates carted off in Javea

JAVEA’S Policia Local traced and sanctioned the person who dumped dozens of plastic crates at the Punt Verd recycling point.

-- Advertisement --



The town hall then had to hire a specialist company to remove “industrial quantities” of crates from the recycling point on the Javea-Jesus Pobre road.

As well as a €750 fine, the perpetrator also had to pay the cost of removing the crates.

Javea town hall announced that it was stepping up vigilance at all the town’s Punt Verd recycling spots in a bid to put an end to “inconsiderate” behaviour.

“This gives the municipality an appalling image and o makes it more difficult for responsible citizens to use the recycling points,” said Javea’s Services councillor Kika Mata.

The councillor also pointed out that the collaboration of the local population was “fundamental” in keeping the town tidy and avoiding antisocial actions.